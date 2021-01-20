e-Gulden Reaches Market Cap of $3.11 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $463.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.52 or 0.00419590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,972,591 coins and its circulating supply is 17,150,280 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

