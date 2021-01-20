e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors trimmed its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,650 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 1.81% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $23,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $144,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 99.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after purchasing an additional 539,876 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 40,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $816,043.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $177,450.00. Insiders sold 407,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,584,530 in the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.38 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.