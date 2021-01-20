Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $96.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.64 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $47.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EGBN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Gabelli cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. G.Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

