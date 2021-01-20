Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Up 5.6%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shares shot up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.19. 309,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 379,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $403.71 million, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence bought 638,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $187,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,703 shares in the company, valued at $873,143.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 229.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 28,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.