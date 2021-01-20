Eastern Bank Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $17,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 73,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.06. The stock had a trading volume of 98,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,198. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

