Eastern Bank Has $18.92 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Eastern Bank grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned about 0.05% of Sysco worth $18,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,286,000 after buying an additional 1,460,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 352.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after buying an additional 11,798,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 135.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,112,000 after buying an additional 6,054,679 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,011,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,053,000 after buying an additional 265,062 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 46.1% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,741,000 after buying an additional 916,775 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.57. The stock had a trading volume of 70,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,522. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $84.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,069.42, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.78.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Insiders sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 over the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

