Eastern Bank Purchases Shares of 2,010 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $9.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $494.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,421. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $483.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 84.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $516.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 11,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.90, for a total transaction of $5,398,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 742,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,402,266.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total transaction of $4,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,763,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069 in the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.