Eastern Bank Sells 762 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,138,000. Finally, Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $213.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,419,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,032,543. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.23 and its 200 day moving average is $179.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

