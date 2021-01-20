Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) rose 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 10,975,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 5,303,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 58.72% and a negative return on equity of 236.36%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter.
Eastman Kodak Company Profile (NYSE:KODK)
Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.
