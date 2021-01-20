Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) rose 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 10,975,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 5,303,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 58.72% and a negative return on equity of 236.36%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Kodak by 50.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 591,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eastman Kodak by 3,066.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 683,937 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 478.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 245,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 38.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 63,995 shares in the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

