Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) traded up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.50. 192,572 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 131,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastside Distilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 393.40% and a negative net margin of 88.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastside Distilling, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned 1.67% of Eastside Distilling worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAST)

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides gin under the brands of Big Bottom The Ninety One Gin, Big Bottom Navy Strength, Big Bottom Barrel Finished Gin, and Big Bottom London Dry Gin; rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Blanco Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia Reposado Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia AÃ±ejo Tequila, and AzuÃ±ia Black brands; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka, Portland Potato Vodka Â- Marionberry, and Portland Potato Vodka Â- Habanero brand names.

