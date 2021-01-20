EasyFi Price Up 14.4% Over Last Week (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last week, EasyFi has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One EasyFi token can currently be bought for $4.41 or 0.00012861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $4.04 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00048262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00120168 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00072329 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00260417 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00064762 BTC.

EasyFi Token Profile

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,625 tokens. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

Buying and Selling EasyFi

EasyFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

