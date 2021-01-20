easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Earns Sell Rating from Citigroup

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESYJY. Peel Hunt began coverage on easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of easyJet stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.64. 7,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,080. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.