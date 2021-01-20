easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Earns Sell Rating from Citigroup

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESYJY. Peel Hunt began coverage on easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of easyJet stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.64. 7,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,080. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

