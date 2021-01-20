easyJet’s (ESYJY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ESYJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ESYJY stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.64. 7,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,080. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

