easyJet’s (ESYJY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ESYJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ESYJY stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.64. 7,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,080. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.