Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Lowered by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 148,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 60,819 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.71.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

