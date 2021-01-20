Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $130.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,623. Eaton has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Eaton by 731.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

