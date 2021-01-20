Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.49

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.49 and traded as high as $14.02. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 189,985 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 237,683 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $3,025,704.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 725,855 shares of company stock worth $9,370,503.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,385,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 142,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 15.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 559,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 76,258 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 15.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 34,729 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 26.0% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 94,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

