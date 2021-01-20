Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 41.3% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 368.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 24,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

