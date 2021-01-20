Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.19

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.19 and last traded at $72.38, with a volume of 6099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $451.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.14 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EV. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 496.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 28,355 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 19,717 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

