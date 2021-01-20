EBCoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $961,021.55 and approximately $4.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00061178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.17 or 0.00536055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.97 or 0.03934961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00016515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012948 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin (CRYPTO:EBC) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

