ECC (ECC) Reaches One Day Volume of $20.00

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, ECC has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One ECC coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ECC has a market cap of $8.65 million and $20.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,615.96 or 1.00006321 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00024522 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00012971 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2014. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ECC is ecc.network . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

