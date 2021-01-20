EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Short Interest Update

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49.
EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.
About EchoStar
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.
Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.