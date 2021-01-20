Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.9% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $49.18.

