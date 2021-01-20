Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Invests $1.02 Million in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF makes up about 1.0% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 1.81% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.