Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24,852 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $73.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.17 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

