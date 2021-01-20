Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Takes $1.18 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.1% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $719,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VSS opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.77 and its 200 day moving average is $110.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $125.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.