ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.99

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.99 and last traded at C$6.98, with a volume of 49469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.92.

ECN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark raised their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -696.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -737.48%.

About ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

