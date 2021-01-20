Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (EGL.L) (LON:EGL) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (EGL.L) (LON:EGL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $194.75, but opened at $204.00. Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (EGL.L) shares last traded at $197.51, with a volume of 117,539 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (EGL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,000.00%.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 187.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 174.69. The firm has a market cap of £185.38 million and a PE ratio of -1,975.06.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc, an investment management firm, manages assets for clients worldwide. It also manages segregated accounts for institutional investors; and investment funds, which pursue long-only and long/short strategies. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

