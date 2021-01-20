ECSC Group plc (ECSC.L) (LON:ECSC) Stock Price Down 4.3%

ECSC Group plc (ECSC.L) (LON:ECSC) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.88). 766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 10,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 69.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 67.21. The company has a market cap of £6.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75.

In other news, insider Ian Charles Mann acquired 8,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £5,963.66 ($7,791.56).

ECSC Group plc provides information and cyber security services. It operates through three segments: Consulting, Managed Services, and Vendor Products. The company offers services, such as managed, consultancy, testing, incident response, and vendor solutions. It also provides a range of solutions, including firewalls, intrusion detection systems, log analysis/ security information and event management (SIEM), cloud SIEM / SOAR, file integrity monitoring, vulnerability scanning, and PCI desktops.

