Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Trading 20.8% Higher

Shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) traded up 20.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.25. 783,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 282,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Edap Tms from $5.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. The company has a market cap of $239.25 million, a P/E ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edap Tms by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 125.8% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 460,193 shares during the period.

About Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.