Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Trading 20.8% Higher

Shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) traded up 20.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.25. 783,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 282,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Edap Tms from $5.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. The company has a market cap of $239.25 million, a P/E ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 1.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edap Tms by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 125.8% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 460,193 shares during the period.
About Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).
Recommended Story: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.