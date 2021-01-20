Eddie Stobart Logistics plc (ESL.L) (LON:ESL) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Eddie Stobart Logistics plc (ESL.L) (LON:ESL)’s stock price shot up 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.10 ($0.20). 7,842,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 15,583,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.18).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of £63.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12.

Eddie Stobart Logistics plc Company Profile

Eddie Stobart Logistics plc provides logistics, distribution, and warehousing services for a range of service sectors and industrial clients in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through General Transport, iForce, The Pallet Network, and EU Transport segments. The company offers road transport, rail transport, automotive and general cargo transport, and warehousing services.

