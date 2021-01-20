Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Trading Up 11.4%

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s share price was up 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $5.67. Approximately 3,120,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 876% from the average daily volume of 319,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 110.02% and a negative net margin of 1,928.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edesa Biotech stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 120,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Edesa Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

