Edge Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Tesla by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $18.39 on Tuesday, hitting $844.55. 25,054,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,232,266. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $884.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $702.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,695.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,318,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total transaction of $4,246,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,393 shares of company stock valued at $99,974,756 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

