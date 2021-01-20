Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $11.59 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.6% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $206.76. 2,172,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,212. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.86. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

