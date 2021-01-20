Edge Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,334 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 48,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 46,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in salesforce.com by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in salesforce.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.76. 7,627,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,368,192. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.57 and a 200-day moving average of $230.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $198.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $4,219,385.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,385.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.84, for a total transaction of $3,822,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,499 shares of company stock valued at $41,301,192 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.39.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

