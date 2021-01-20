Edge Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,408 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intel by 35.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $285,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after purchasing an additional 968,402 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $237.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.18.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

