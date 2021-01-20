Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,749 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,681 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $209.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.