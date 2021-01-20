Edgeless (EDG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $27.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $309,497.56 and $27.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00060748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.97 or 0.00530078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00042487 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,318.59 or 0.03841063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016444 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00012919 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.