Edgeware (EDG) Price Up 30.7% Over Last Week

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, Edgeware has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a total market cap of $77.07 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00061889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.16 or 0.00540228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00042968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.26 or 0.03891701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016495 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012911 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 5,953,205,653 coins and its circulating supply is 5,401,396,414 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

Buying and Selling Edgeware

Edgeware can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars.

