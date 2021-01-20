Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.92. 10,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,205. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 68.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 68.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

