Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.67 and last traded at $72.11. 3,735,402 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,078,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.14.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.80.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $800,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

