EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. EDP – Energias de Portugal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

OTCMKTS EDPFY opened at $65.19 on Wednesday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $69.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

