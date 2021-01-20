Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Down 17.0% in December

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 27,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $124.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Educational Development stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 1,229.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Educational Development worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

