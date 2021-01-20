Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EW stock opened at $87.91 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day moving average is $81.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $2,612,551.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,405.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 353,638 shares of company stock worth $29,786,897. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

