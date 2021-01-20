Effect.AI (EFX) 1-Day Volume Tops $46,479.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. Effect.AI has a market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $46,479.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effect.AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 64.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00109971 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Effect.AI Token Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

Effect.AI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.