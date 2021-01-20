Egretia (EGT) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $1.80 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Egretia has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia (EGT) is a token. It was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

