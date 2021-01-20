eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Up 8.3%

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) traded up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.90 and last traded at $77.94. 1,303,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 720,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.94.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.62.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average is $77.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.93 million. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. eHealth’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $303,369.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter worth $55,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 121.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 1,373.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

