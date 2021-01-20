Eidoo Price Tops $0.75 (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. Eidoo has a market cap of $43.06 million and $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eidoo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Eidoo has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00058977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.84 or 0.00527816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00042622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.96 or 0.03860428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016386 BTC.

Eidoo Token Profile

Eidoo (EDO) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 tokens. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/

Buying and Selling Eidoo

