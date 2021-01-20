Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 593,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 390.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 235,247 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

EIGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

