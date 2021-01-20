Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 593,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.54.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EIGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.
About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.
