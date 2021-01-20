Eisai Co., Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Eisai in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eisai’s FY2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 16.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of Eisai stock opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.34. Eisai has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

