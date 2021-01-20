Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Short Interest Down 16.9% in December

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 175,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

EKSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.28. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 201.69% and a negative net margin of 140.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 153,340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 2,233.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

